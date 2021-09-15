St. Louis native Pat Maroon brings Stanley Cup home; ‘never give up on your dreams’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Pat Maroon didn’t get a chance to celebrate with the Stanley Cup last offseason after the Tampa Bay Lightning won it, thanks to the coronavirus. But thanks to winning another Cup this summer, “days with the Cup” are back, and Maroon knew where he wanted to take it when given the opportunity.
The Oakville native brought it to Oakville High School Wednesday. The school held a pep rally, presented Maroon with his Alumni Hall of Fame plaque, and students and staff had a chance to have their pictures taken with the Stanley Cup.
Maroon said he told himself if he ever won another Cup he wanted to share it with Oakville. Along with the hardware, Maroon shared words of inspiration with students about hard work, leadership, and following your dreams.
Technically, Maroon had two days with the Cup this time around. He had dinner with it Tuesday night.