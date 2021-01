File-New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra poses at spring training in Florida, in an undated file photo. (AP Photo/File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The United States Postal Service announced Friday that Yogi Berra, born and raised on The Hill in St. Louis before going onto a Hall of Fame baseball career with the New York Yankees, will be memorialized with his own stamp in 2021.

The preliminary design was released Friday. There is no release date for the stamp itself.

Berra died in 2015. He still holds the record for most World Series championships as a player, with 10.