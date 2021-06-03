St. Louis natives to handle Olympic play-by-play duties for Tokyo Games

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: TV personality Matt Winer attends the 2017 NBA Awards live on TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York, New York. 27111_003 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT)

ST. LOUIS- Matt Winer, the Hazelwood West graduate and former local sportscaster at KSDK who went on to ESPN, and is currently with Turner Sports, was introduced Thursday as a play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Winer, one of a handful of announcers for other networks who will be working the games, will call handball.

It is the first Olympic assignment for the University of Missouri alum.

Steve Schlanger, the Shrewsbury native and SLUH graduate who has called a variety of Olympic sports for NBC over the years, tells FOX2 he’s also working the Tokyo Olympics, handling cycling events.