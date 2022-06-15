ST. LOUIS – Nearly half a billion dollars from the Rams relocation lawsuit could be placed in a money-making fund while negotiations continue on how to split the settlement money with St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The board for the Regional Convention and Sports Authority has approved of this proposal as reported by FOX 2’s Andy Banker. St. Louis City and St. Louis County would also need to approve it. All three parties were involved with the Rams relocation lawsuit filed in 2017 against owner Stan Kroenke.

In November 2021, nearly six years after the Rams moved to Los Angeles, the NFL and Kroenke agreed to pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team’s relocation. After attorney fees, the city, county, and RSA were left to split $512 million.

The St. Louis side of the lawsuit accused Kroenke and the NFL of fraud for ignoring their relocation guidelines and encouraging St. Louis to spend $18 million on a new billion-dollar riverfront stadium plan while Kroenke and NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, among others, were plotting to move the Rams back to Los Angeles all along.

With scandals now surrounding the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County governments, leaders from neighboring counties are sending a message about the spending of remaining Rams and NFL settlement money. Neighboring counties like Franklin, Jefferson, and St. Charles, might also have a say in how the money is allocated.

The RSA, the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis County have yet to agree on how to split the $512 million pot from the $790 million settlement reached last year.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the RSA Board approved of placing nearly half a billion dollars into a money-making fund. St. Louis City and St. Louis County would also have to approve for the money to enter the fund.