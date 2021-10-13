Rams relocation lawsuit may continue today in a St. Louis courtroom

ST. LOUIS – The next legal chapter in the ongoing Rams relocation lawsuit could play out Wednesday afternoon in a St. Louis courtroom. A court document filed one week ago indicates a motion hearing may take place at 2:00 p.m.

FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier reached out to many players in this case and no one confirmed that a hearing is happening. If it does take place, the hearing will likely happen inside the Carnahan Courthouse in front of Judge Christopher McGraugh.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke moved the Rams to Los Angeles in 2016. The next year the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority sued Kroenke, the Rams, and the NFL.

The suit claims that the Rams and the NFL broke the league’s relocation rules and misled the public during the move. It also alleges that the move cost the City of St. Louis millions in amusement, ticket, and earning taxes. Judge McGraugh has already refused to throw out the case or move it out of St. Louis. The Missouri Supreme Court also refused to block McGraugh’s order requiring Kroenke, the NFL and several team owners to turn over financial records that could be used for punitive damages at a trial.

The document indicating Wednesday’s hearing was filed by the plaintiffs’ attorneys. It asks to strike pleadings and for sanctions against four defendants in the case. All team owners including Clark Hunt, Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and John Mara.

We have confirmed that the defendants have filed a response opposing the request for sanctions but it is sealed.

JUST IN: NFL team owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, John Mara and Clark Hunt file their opposition to the City of St. Louis’s motion for sanctions against them in connection with their failure to turn over personal financial records as part of “punitive damages discovery.” pic.twitter.com/0Eu59GYr13 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 13, 2021

The civil trial is set to start on January 10.