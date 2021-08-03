‘Greatest Show on Turf’ lands Bruce in HOF, Holt next?

Isaac Bruce would love to see “The Greatest Show on Turf” playing with today’s NFL rules.

No head-hunting safeties. No handsy cornerbacks. No limits to what the St. Louis Rams’ offense could do.

Bruce says “we’d probably have to call off the dogs.” Bruce will become the fourth member of the Rams’ high-scoring offense to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month. He will join running back Marshall Faulk (2011), left tackle Orlando Pace (2016) and quarterback Kurt Warner (2017).

Bruce believes fellow Rams receiver Torry Holt will join them in Canton, Ohio, in the near future. Holt was a finalist each of the last two years.