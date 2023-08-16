ST. LOUIS – Nearly two years removed from the NFL Rams relocation settlement, the City of St. Louis wants to hear from community members on how to use its share of the settlement long-term.

The St. Louis Board of Alderman launched a public survey Monday to collect feedback on how the city should invest its share of the settlement, which currently amounts to around $250 million after attorney’s fees and other expenses.

“We need innovative solutions to our city’s biggest problems, but first we need to hear from you,” said BOA President Megan Green. “Visit our new public engagement hub to complete the Rams Settlement Survey and share your ideas on how these funds could create generational change.”

The City is particularly asking for feedback on ways the money can be used to help the St. Louis economy grow, encourage more people to live in St. Louis or address challenges within the city. The survey will be open through Oct. 13, 2023.

In the upcoming weeks, the Board of Aldermen will meet as a whole to talk with residents, community leaders and elected officials on the funds. These meetings are set for Sept. 25, Oct. 25 and Dec. 2. The board will released more details on how the public can become more involved with those meetings in the future.

As for the Rams settlement money, one possible avenue for investment is a resolution that addresses how “funds can be leveraged to reverse historic wrongs and invest in disinvested neighborhoods throughout North St. Louis and in pockets of South St. Louis.” The resolution proceeds to suggest discussions over topics like affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, economic development, workforce development and neighborhood revitalization.

The Rams relocation settlement, which yielded $790 million in December 2021, led to St. Louis City splitting a sum of those funds with St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority. Around one-third of the settlement earnings went toward attorneys’ fees.

Per the settlement agreement, the City of St. Louis has around $250 million saved into an interest-bearing account with the Missouri Securities Investment Program, and it was required to spend $30 million by June.