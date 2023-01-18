BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz and FOX 2 Sports director Martin Kilcoyne are teaming up for a charity event next week.

Martz and Kilcoyne will visit the St. Clair Country Club on Jan. 26 from 6-8 p.m. for “An evening with Mike Martz,” which consists of a Q&A session over “The Greatest Show on Turf” era.

Guesrs have the opportunity to ask Martz’s decades of NFL coaching experience, the rise of Kurt Warner and why Coach Martz recently moved back, among other topics. There will also be some autograph and photo opportunities.

Some proceeds from the event will benefit Alzheimer’s Association and L’Arche St. Louis. Tickets to the event costs $75 per person, and a limited number of seats to be sold.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here. For additional questions, email Martin Kilcoyne at martinkilcoyne@hotmail.com