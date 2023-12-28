ST. LOUIS – One already has a gold jacket as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The other is headed to play under the Golden Dome.

It’s the story of Aeneas Williams, former St. Louis Rams defensive back, meeting up with Aneyas Williams, a star running back from Hannibal, Missouri.

Aneyas is headed to play college football at Notre Dame, but not before meeting Aeneas in St. Louis.

The two aren’t directly related, and their names are spelled slightly differently. But the younger Aneyas admits his mom was a big St. Louis Rams fan.

FOX 2’s Martin Kilcoyne has the story of their unique meetup.