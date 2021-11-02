Rams relocation lawsuit against Kroenke will stay in St. Louis

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams, walks out of the tunnel with Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff (L) and VP Football & Business Administration Tony Pastoors (R) prior the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The relocation lawsuit against Rams team owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL will not move out of St. Louis.

The ruling came down Tuesday from the Missouri Court of Appeals. This is not the first time the NFL has tried to move the case out of St. Louis. It is not clear at this time if the NFL will once again appeal the decision.

Kroenke moved the rams to Los Angeles in 2016. The lawsuit was filed the next year by the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Authority Complex. It claims the NFL broke its own relocation rules with the Rams move.

Kroenke was told to “leave the room” at a recent owners meeting when fellow owners addressed the legal mess Kroenke has left for them in St. Louis. St. Louis did its part to keep the Rams, securing property and financing with plans for a new stadium on the north riverfront. The Rams would have started playing there two years ago in 2019. That plan died when Kroenke moved the team.

A report from ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham said Kroenke “indemnified” his fellow owners against legal costs that might arise from the move, meaning Kroenke would pick up the tab.