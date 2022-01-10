St. Louis soccer prospects should dominate 2022 MLS SuperDraft

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-The next influx of talent stocking Major League Soccer rosters will come Tuesday, as the MLS holds its annual SuperDraft. While St. Louis won’t have a league franchise of its own to be doing the picking until 2023, the draft figures to be a showcase of talent that was either born and raised here or played college soccer here. And it could start right at the top.

Saint Louis University Billikens Midfielder Kipp Keller (Principia), Goalie Patrick Schulte (Francis Howell), Forward Isaiah Parker, and Forward Simon Becher have all been predicted as possible top 10 picks, along with Notre Dame’s Jack Lynn (Chaminade).

Other Billikens who could get drafted include Defender Chase Niece (Kirkwood), Midfielder AJ Palazzolo (CBC) and Defender Chandler Vaughn.

You can watch the SuperDraft at 3pm ET on: MLSoccer.com and MLS app, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS, facebook.com/MLS