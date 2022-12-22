ST. LOUIS – Weeks removed from the World Cup, U.S. soccer star and St. Louis native Tim Ream has launched a contest to help fight childhood hunger.

Ream has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the ongoing contest. Fans have a chance to win an authentic, game-worn, signed 2022 World Cup jersey if they donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ameirca’s “Help Kick Hunger” campaign.

Fans can enter with a $10 donation, and unlimited $10 entries are allowed. For more information on the contest, click here.

Ream, born and raised in the St. Louis area, went to St. Dominic High School and lead the St. Dominic boys’ team to the Missouri Class 2 state title in 2004. He was the oldest player on the U.S. World Cup roster this season.