ST. LOUIS — The names at Thursday night’s St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony really do leap off the page.

“We have a great cast of people going into the hall of fame,” Tim Moore, the executive director of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, told Fox 2 Thursday.

Twice a year, the St. Louis Hall of Fame adds to its history.

“It’s a great honor,” Moore said.

On Thursday night eleven former athletes and sports contributors were the latest to join the hall of fame.

“It’s really special you know coming back to do this it’s awesome,” former NBA player and champion David Lee said.

Lee attended Chaminade Prep and won an NBA title with the Warriors in 2015.

“A lot of what I was able to accomplish in my sports career is because I’m from here,” Lee said.

Former tennis pro Justina Bricka, Worldwide Technology Raceway owner Curtis Francois, Former NFL player Demetrius Johnson, St. Louis City CEO Carolyn Kindle, Former Cardinals Pitcher Jason Motte, Former football coach Rick Gorzynski, chess philanthropist Rex Sinquefield, Carindals broadcaster John Ulitt, contributor Frank VIverito, and St. Louis Blues legend Chris Pronger round out the class.

“It’s a great way to end my career in St. Louis,” Pronger said.

Eleven new faces were enshrined amongst the history, creating a friendly reunion in their new home.

“I know a number of the people going in,” Pronger explained. “So it’s always nice to go into a hall of fame with friends.”

“We are a hall of fame for everybody,” Moore added. “As such, we have to balance the people we put into the hall of fame.”

Out of the eleven inductees, eight sports are represented.