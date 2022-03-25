ST. LOUIS—Aijha Blackwell, the former Whitfield and Cardinal Ritter standout who arrived at Missouri in 2019 as a top 10 national basketball prospect, announced Friday that she’s entering the transfer portal and leaving the Missouri women’s basketball program.

Blackwell came off a regular season that saw her named to the all-conference second team for the second time, averaging 15.3 points and 13 rebounds per game. She became the 38th woman in school history to score 1,000 points in a career and ranks third all-time in rebounds.

Off the court, it was a tumultuous season for Blackwell, who was suspended twice during the season, including after being cited for marijuana possession.

“I would like to thank Mizzou Nation for the past 3 years. You all embraced me as one of your own, and I could never repay you for all that you have done for me. To the coaching staff and my teammates, it was always a dream of mine to play in the SEC and to be part of an elite program. You afforded me that opportunity and allowed me to battle with you every day,” she said in a Twitter post announcing her decision.

Blackwell is the fourth member of the team to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.