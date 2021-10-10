St. Louis stars show out on crazy college football Saturday

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Texas A&M during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

ST. LOUIS- A wild weekend of college football is in the books, and in some of the biggest games, on the biggest of stages, St. Louis area high school football alums were among those making the biggest plays.

Jameson Williams (Cardinal Ritter/Alabama)

Jameson Williams quiets the crowd.



Alabama pulls within 7. pic.twitter.com/r4arpyWwDo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Alabama was upset at the gun by Texas A&M, but Williams, the Cardinal Ritter product who transferred from Ohio State, led the Crimson Tide with 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night in College Station.

Hassan Haskins (Eureka/Michigan)

This run by Hassan Haskins was INSANE.



123 yards and 2 TDs tonight. What a performance pic.twitter.com/ONaxC0JZ8d — Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) October 10, 2021

Eureka grad Hassan Haskins may have the weekend’s most Tweeted play, an impressive hurdling effort over a Nebraska defender as Michigan trailed for the first time all season before coming from behind to win on the road in Lincoln. Haskins ran 21 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Kyren Williams (Vianney/Notre Dame)

Williams scored a ten yard touchdown late in the third on this punishing run. He had 19 carries for 81 yards and a score for the Irish, who got back in the win column after last week’s loss to Cincinnati.

Mehki Wingo (De Smet/Missouri)

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN: #Mizzou DL Mekhi Wingo with a PICK-SIX. Trajan Jeffcoat with the deflection. pic.twitter.com/LvIxqio9iu — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 9, 2021

The defensive lineman had the big man pick six in Missouri’s homecoming win over North Texas. “First commitment in the 2021 class. Plays extremely hard, practices hard, does things the right way. He’s a great leader for our football team, a great representative for St. Louis,” Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game.

Harry Ballard (McCluer North/Nevada)

Harry Ballard catching one of six TD passes thrown tonight by Carson Strong against New Mexico State. Wolf Pack blows by Aggies, 55-28.



Next up for the 4-1 Pack: Hawaii pic.twitter.com/V2RMmSo95y — Andrew Nepsund (@AndrewNepsundTV) October 10, 2021

Ballard, the onetime Missouri Tiger who starred at FCS Arkansas Pine Bluff before transferring to Nevada, had two catches for 58 yards and a score in the Wolf Pack’s 55-28 win over New Mexico State.