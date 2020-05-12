St. Louis Surge launches campaign to help kids after season canceled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Global Women’s Basketball Association’s 2020 season was scheduled to start during the first week of May. The St. Louis Surge’s first home game was slated for June 6 at Washington University’s Field House.

The pandemic has canceled this year’s basketball season. The St. Louis Surge is now launching a campaign called “We will play again” with the release of a new t-shirt. The money from shirt sales will benefit a charity that helps kids get access to sports equipment and athletic necessities.

The “We Will Play Again” campaign will kick off at 7:00 PM on May 12 with the release of an exclusive #314Together We Will Play Again t-shirt.

T-shirts will be sold for $24 and stickers for $5 will be available for purchase on Tuesday at Shop2Lu.com.