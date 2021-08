ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Surge basketball team will play for a national championship.

Their semi-final opponent, the Detroit Dodgers, had to forfeit due to COVID. So the Surge automatically advanced to the title game of the Global Women’s Basketball Association.

The women will play at 3 p.m. Sunday at Fontbonne University. The Surge plays the winner of Saturday’s game between Wisconsin and Flint, Michigan.

FOX 2’s Mikala McGhee is also a member of the Surge team.