ST. LOUIS — Saturday marks the first home game of the season for the St. Louis Surge Women’s Basketball team.

The Surge has just begun their 10th Anniversary Season and will face the Wisconsin GLO at Washington University Field House at 6:05 pm Saturday.

St. Louis has eight new players in 2022 and a brand new coaching staff led by Petra Jackson as head coach. This season the St. Louis Surge will be hosting a total of five home games at the Washington University Field House Complex.