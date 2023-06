ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Surge is ready for its home-opener tonight at Fontbonne University. They are taking on a new team in the league for its first home-game of the season: The Kansas City Crossover.

The Surge is playing six home games at Fontbonne this year. The women’s professional basketball team has won five regional championships

and two national championships.

Tip off tonight is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at Metro-Tix and on the team’s website.