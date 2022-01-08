St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn’t know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State

ST. LOUIS–St. Mary’s High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others.

Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other elite seniors headed to college programs, including John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford, who has signed to play at Notre Dame.

Asked late this week to name his finalists, Coleman told FOX2 it was down to Oregon, Florida State and Miami, and had told reporters in San Antonio that he had already decided. He told Rivals Saturday that he actually made his mind up on Friday.

Landing Coleman is another coup for Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders, who shocked the football world when he lured Travis Sanders one of the best players in the entire class if not the top player, to come to the FCS HBCU.

Sanders can’t officially comment on unsigned recruits but confirmed on Twitter that he didn’t know Coleman was coming to play for him until the decision was revealed on national television Saturday afternoon.

Coleman was the top-ranked player in the state of Missouri in the class of 2022 and was the 6th ranked receiver nationally.

He’ll have to wait until February to sign his official letter of intent but plans to enroll for the spring semester.