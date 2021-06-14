St. Louis teen earns a spot on the US Olympic team

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 13: Tyler Downs celebrates after placing first in the men’s 3-meter springboard final during day 8 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials at Indiana University Natatorium on June 13, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Downs defeated a pair of Olympians to win the men’s 3-meter springboard title at the U.S. diving trials and earning a trip to the Tokyo Games at age 17. The teen from Ballwin also dives on the Purdue University team.

Delaney Schnell won the women’s 10-meter platform title. Downs finished with 1,333.75 points. Andrew Copobianco took second at 1,319.40 to earn the other berth.

David Boudia, who won the 10-meter title at the 2012 London Games and finished third in Rio five years ago, was third to miss out on a fourth Olympic appearance.

Laura Wilkinson, the 2000 Olympic champion on 10-meter, finished 10th in a comeback at age 43.

True sportsmanship right here.@davidboudia hugs and congratulates @_tylerdowns on his Olympic qualification after missing out on a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.@USADiving | #DivingTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/cBNNxzOxsa — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 14, 2021

.@_TylerDowns is a @RipfestDiving product that excels on the tower, but has also proved he can perform at a high level in any event — individual or synchro.



Welcome Tyler!! We're excited about you joining us. #BoilerUp #FutureBoilermaker pic.twitter.com/74RyBXFGmK — Purdue Diving (@PurdueDivers) November 17, 2020