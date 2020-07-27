St. Louis to find out Pro Soccer team’s name

Earlier this week, St. Louis’ MLS expansion team announced it will reveal the team’s name and colors coming up in August 13th. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with St. Louis pro soccer owner Carolyn Kindle Betz.

