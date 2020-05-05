St. Louis wins the ‘March Madness of Flags’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One city, two rivers, and the best municipal flag in America. That’s the way FOX 2’s Andy Banker put it after St. Louis won the “March Madness of Flags.”

Sports may be taking a break but people are finding other ways to compete. The bracket in this tournament included flags from Detroit, New York, Chicago, Dallas, among others. In the end it came down to Tulsa and St. Louis. They both have impressive designs but the Gateway to the West took home the pennant.

The March Madness of Flags has moved onto another region of the world. They are now pitting cities European Union against each other.

St. Louis and Tulsa pic.twitter.com/ya8XhAuCSr — March Madness of Flags (@FlagsMarch) May 3, 2020

1 city + two mighty rivers = the greatest municipal flag in America pic.twitter.com/NML2cHauSH — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) April 19, 2020