St. Louis & XFL reboot: contact, but no contract yet

ST. LOUIS- According to new XFL owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, we’re less than a year from the start of training camp for what is hoped will be a return to play in 2023. And on Monday night, the wrestler-turned-actor teased announcements coming in the next 2-3 weeks during a guest appearance on ESPN2’s coverage of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between St. Louis’ former NFL teams, the Cardinals and Rams.

The chat was the latest in what has been a drip-drip-drip of teases, usually posted to the Instagram accounts of Johnson and Dany Garcia, his ex-wife and business partner who is the league’s new co-owner.

While officials from The Dome at America’s Center have always been hopeful that St. Louis would be in the league’s 2023 plans, considering how popular the BattleHawks were here in 2020 with league-leading attendance and a strong social media presence, they still don’t appear to know much more than the general public about what lies ahead at this point.

Kitty Ratcliffe, President of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission tells FOX2 that the league has been in contact with officials here, but that no agreement is in place for a return here.