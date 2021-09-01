St. Mary’s cancels Ohio road trip after breakthrough COVID case

St. Mary’s defeated Lutheran North on Friday August 27, 2021 at home in St. Louis, MO.

ST. LOUIS–The St. Mary’s High School football Dragons football team, which saw a 2020 playoff run stopped by a positive test for COVID-19, has run into another coronavirus hurdle early in the 2021 campaign.

The school announced Wednesday that it was forced to postpone a road trip to face Elder High School in Cincinnati Friday night.

St. Mary’s High School Football Game Versus Elder High School Postponed pic.twitter.com/PE2WlyEviD — St. Mary's HS (@StMarysDragons) September 1, 2021

Athletic Director Tony Dattoli tells FOX2 a coach who was vaccinated has tested positive, forcing the decision. The school is working with the St Louis Archdiocese and City of St Louis Health Department and following proper protocols to ensure student safety.

St. Mary’s was ranked number 1 in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch preseason rankings of the area’s “small school” football programs.

The team is scheduled to host Neuqua Valley (Naperville,IL) Friday September 10.