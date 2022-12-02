COLUMBIA, Mo. – The St. Mary’s Dragons are back-to-back state champions after shutting out the St. Dominic Crusaders in a matinee title game.

In a battle of two St. Louis area schools, St. Mary’s defeated St. Dominic by a score of 42-0 to earn the Missouri Class 4 State Championship.

The Dragons scored early, often and in several different ways. Leading by four touchdowns at halftime, St. Mary’s built momentum behind passing, rushing and a punt return score in the first half. Senior Chase Hendricks sparked the Dragons offense with three touchdowns.

St. Mary’s defended its 2021 state championship, holding opponents scoreless in both title-clinching games. Head coach Kenneth Turner led the Dragons to both championships, the only two in school history. St. Mary’s ends the season with a 13-2 overall record.