The Blues dropped their final home game of the regular season 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center. The game was tied 2-2 after one period thanks to Blues goals from Jakub Vrana and Robert Thomas. The Stars dominated the second period scoring three power play goals and cruised to the victory. The same two teams will finish the regular season in Dallas on Thursday night.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans has the Blues post game report after that 5-2 setback to the Stars.