The first place Dallas Stars came in to Enterprise Center and dominated the Blues winning easily 4-1 on Monday night. After a scoreless first period, the Stars got the game’s first goal from Wyatt Johnston in the second. Dallas added on in the third period going up 2-0 on Ty Dellandrea’s goal. The Blues did answer back when Brandon Saad deflected in Josh Leivo’s shot for his 5th goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. Jason Robertson scored his league leading 19th goal of the season scoring off a loose puck to give the Stars a 3-1 cushion. Miro Heiskanen added an empty net goal to make the final score 4-1.

The loss drops the Blues season record to the .500 mark at 11-11. The Stars sit atop the NHL’s Central division with 30 points, eight more than the Blues.

St. Louis returns to action on Thursday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.