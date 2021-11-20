Stars skate past Blues 4-1

Two shorthanded goals by the Stars sunk the Blues on Saturday night in Dallas. St. Louis falls in the game 4-1. Goalie Jordan Binnington did all he could, stopping 29 shots including several breakaways and a penalty shot. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 35 of 36 Blues shots. The game was scoreless in the second period until the Stars Jamie Benn deflected in teammate Ryan Suter’s shot on the power play giving Dallas the lead. The Blues power play failed to score later in that period and ended up giving up a shorthanded goal to Roope Hintz, making it 2-0 Stars. Brandon Saad and the Blues finally converted on the power play. His seventh goal of the season cut the deficit to 2-1. But would you believe another shorthanded goal by Hintz in the third period! Benn scored an empty net goal late in the game to close out the scoring at 4-1.