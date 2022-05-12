ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch was named St. Louis CITY SC’s official and exclusive beer partner Thursday morning.

The partnership includes Anheuser-Busch sponsoring the south bar, ULTRA Club, within Centene Stadium. The 14,000 square foot space has floor-to-ceiling windows, 360-degree views of the city and the field, and 17 fully programmable LED screens on the ceiling.

“Anheuser-Busch has such a long and rich history in St. Louis. This partnership will help enhance the gameday experience for fans, bring an amazing CITY space to life, and support our commitment to environmental sustainability. We are thrilled to be working together,” St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Moore said.

The ULTRA Club overlooks Market Street and Downtown West. It also will have cooking demonstrations and food options from local and visiting chefs. On non-gamedays it will also be available for corporate parties, weddings, and more starting in September 2022.

“St. Louis is not only an incredible soccer town, but also a very passionate beer city, and we are so excited to be part of the St. Louis CITY SC team and their vision for St. Louis,” Anheuser-Busch’s head of sports marketing Matt Davis said.

St. Louis CITY SC’s first season is in 2023.