ST. LOUIS – As St. Louis CITY SC sets sights on playoffs, many of their own have been nominated for the 2023 MLS Year-End Awards.

The awards honor the league’s top performers during the regular season. The MLS revealed the finalists for 10 awards Thursday afternoon.

St. Louis head coach Bradley Carnell is one of three finalists for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Award.

Carnell guided CITY SC to the top playoff seed in the Western Conference behind a 17-5-12 record. The 17 wins broke an MLS record for most victories in an expansion team’s first season. CITY SC also finished with 56 points, one shy of the MLS record for most in an expansion team’s first season.

“We’ve grown as a group throughout the season,” said Carnell before CITY’s final regular season match last weekend. “We’ve had many challenges. We’ve challenged ourselves with high standards, and I think for the most part, we’ve come through.”

Carnell is one of four from St. Louis CITY SC nominated for MLS Year-End Awards. Others include:

Roman Bürki (Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year)

Eduard Löwen (MLS Newcomer of the Year)

Tim Parker (MLS Defender of the Year)

The MLS has not yet disclosed when the award winners will be announced.

St. Louis CITY SC plays Sporting KC in the first round of MLS Playoffs, starting Sunday at 9 p.m. at CITYPARK. The first round consists of a best-of-three series.