CITY eyes its first MLS trophy, but it won't be the first league title in the trophy case

ST. LOUIS – This week, St. Louis CITY SC will look to add to its historic season with a playoff pursuit of the MLS Cup.

A win, however, wouldn’t mark the first league trophy in the CITY trophy cabinet.

That title belongs to Niklas “NR7” Raseck, the eMLS Cup champion.

The eMLS schedule features 25 games between 26 players on the popular franchise FIFA 23, now known as EA Sports FC 24. Like the MLS, wins are worth three points, ties are worth one point and losses are worth zero points. The run of games takes place over two remote tiers (both serving as stand-alone competitions in their own right), with 11 players qualifying for the eMLS cup at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Tx. The remaining pool of players compete in a one-loss elimination tournament to earn the final 12th spot in the eMLS cup competition.

Raseck outlasted them all, winning the final cup match against Atlanta United’s eMLS representative Paulo Neto while also earning the first official league trophy in St. Louis CITY SC history.

Raseck, a native of Germany, first signed with St. Louis CITY SC on Nov. 10, 2022. He hopes to continue his strong run of play into 2024, including the defense of his eMLS crown and a pursuit of a Fifa Ineteractive World Cup (FIWC) qualification.