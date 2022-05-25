ST. LOUIS — The sounds of construction echoed as fans walked the unfinished halls of Centene Stadium.

In March of 2023, the stadium will host thousands as St. Louis CITY SC takes the field for its inaugural MLS season. Today, a few eager fans got a first look at their team’s new home, eyeing potential seats to buy ahead of the season.

“It’s a cool moment for the fans,” Vice President of Ticket Sales Edmound Elzy said of the day’s festivities. “They’ve been waiting a year and a half for this. Now, they get to buy their season tickets and get ready for 2023.”

Centene Stadium chairs

The tours were available to fans who have placed deposits down on ticket packages for the upcoming season. Most of the fans attending these first-round tours placed deposits back in the fall of 2020.

“It’s pretty awesome,” CITY fan Nick Blome said of the behind-the-scenes experience. “There’s really not a bad seat in the house. It’s really well put together.”

Blomes’ excitement mirrors the general excitement for the team across the city.

“We’ve set an MLS record for deposits. Day one, we had over 50,000 seats reserved. We finished with over 60,000 ticket requests. We have over 15,000 people on the waitlist,” Elzy said. “So, there are a lot of people that are interested and excited.”

The tours will continue through the summer and the building is expected to be operable by July 2022.