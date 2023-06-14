ST. LOUIS – A journey that began in the fields outside of Winnipeg has blossomed into a professional career, but not before an extensive journey full of trials and tribulations.

Kyle Hiebert has started and played in 14 games for St. Louis CITY SC.

One year ago, Hiebert was playing for an MLS Contract with St. Louis CITY2.

In 2021, Hiebert finished his seventh and final season at Missouri State after redshirts, injuries and covid derailed his plan of finishing in under four years.

In 2014, Hiebert was traveling to the United States with his United Soccer Club, calling division-one coaches in between games in hopes of landing an opportunity.

No matter how far you go back, Hiebert has worked every step of the way, earning his next opportunity through grit and determination. Now over 1,000 minutes into his MLS career, Hiebert has no intentions of slowing down.