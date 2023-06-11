ST. LOUIS – Rain could not stop fans from coming out to watch St. Louis City SC take on the LA Galaxy. There was a lot of excitement leading up to Sunday’s match.

“Let’s go city!” Mason Foster, 10, said.

City SC’s inaugural season has been nothing short of remarkable. Fans waited outside CityPark in the rain before the game, but the weather wasn’t stopping them from having a good time.

“We got ponchos right here,” fan Rick Utnage said. “We’re definitely here for the long haul.”

Season ticketholder Denny Klaesner said he was looking forward to seeing the Galaxy.

“{They’re} definitely one of the most well-known teams in the league, and really looking forward to seeing the match today,” he said.

Scott Gillespie and his 17-month-old daughter and 6-and-7-year-old sons have been to almost every home game.

“I’m excited to be back here,” Gillespie said. “I’m excited to be here with the kids. This is the first game that we’ve come to without my wife, so, I’m excited to see just how this all goes with me being a single dad today.”

When the rain let up, a parade of fans chanting, playing drums and waving flags took place around CityPark. People were decked out in their red and blue.

No matter the outcome, fans are behind this top-ranked team every team of the way.