ST. LOUIS – Whether you call it soccer, football, fútbol, or footie, St. Louis City SC has wowed locals in its debut season in Major League Soccer. But the City Boys’ matches have only aired on the Apple TV streaming service or on cable via FOX Sports 1 – until now.

This Sunday, anyone with access to a television can tune in to FOX 2 and watch as City SC faces the LA Galaxy inside CityPark.

St. Louis leads the Western Conference with 28 points in 14 matches (9 wins, 4 losses, and a draw). The Galaxy is the conference bottom-dwellers, with just 12 points in 15 matches played.

City SC is 6-2-0 at home, while the Galaxy has a road record of 1-5-2.

With a +18 goal differential, City SC is head and shoulders above the rest of MLS. The Galaxy comes to CityPark with a -13 differential, worst in the league.

FOX 2 will carry the pre-match at 11:30 a.m., with first kick at 12:05 p.m.