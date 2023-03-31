ST. LOUIS – Two stars for St. Louis CITY SC will be meeting fans and signing autographs Friday evening.

Klauss and Lucas Bartlett are signing autographs Friday at 7 p.m. at Fan Cave Sports in West County Mall. It’s the first of several such meet-and-greet chances coming up with Tim Parker, Indiana Vassilev and Ben Lundt all expected to visit in the future.

Tickets for this opportunity cost $59. Fans with autograph tickets have the chance to buy photos, jerseys or soccer balls for the players sign, or they can bring your own items. For more information on tickets for future signing events, click here.

Klauss currently ranks second in MLS with five goals, and St. Louis CITY SC is the only MLS team to start 5-0 in its expansion year. St. Luis CITY SC brings its undefeated record to a home match Saturday against Minnesota.