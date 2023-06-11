ST. LOUIS – The rain, rain went away just in time for St. Louis CITY SC’s first home matinee, one that ends with a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy

Niko Gioacchini broke a scoreless tie in the 68th minute, but LA answered late and played spoiler in the franchise’s first game on FOX 2 airwaves.

St. Louis CITY remains at the top of the Western Conference with a 9-5-2 record and 29 points. CITY SC has six wins in nine games at CITYPARK in its inaugural season and has not lost in its last four at home.

Goaltender Roman Bürki fell just short of his third clean sheet of the season. Gioacchini scored his sixth goal of the season in front of a sold-out crowd.

