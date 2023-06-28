ST. LOUIS – Halfway through its inaugural season, St. Louis CITY SC continues to hold ground as the best in the west. The MLS is taking notice, and two key players are being honored with All-Star nods.

CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki and center back Tim Parker have been named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Roster.

Bürki and Parker are captain and vice-captain of CITY SC. Both will join a handful of MLS All-Stars and face off against English football club Arsenal F.C. in Washington, D.C. next month. The All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Audi Field.

Bürki, 32, leads the MLS with 76 saves and sports a a 1.26 goals-against average with four clean sheets. Parker, 30, has started in 17 matches this year, helped anchor the CITY SC defense to a league-best +13 goal differential and holds history with the first goal in CITY SC franchise history.

CITY SC is one of seven MLS teams with at least two All-Stars participating in the upcoming All-Star matchup. The two veterans will be joined alongside Fritz Volmar, the organization’s first academy player to be named an All-Star.