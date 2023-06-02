ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC is taking big steps to ensure CITYPARK is accessible for fans with disabilities.

On Thursday, the team introduced accessibility programs and guest accommodations to support fans with visible and non-visible disabilities during matches.

CITYPARK will be the first US stadium to use the “Hidden Disabilities Sunflower” program. This allows fans with disabilities to use discreet wearables to contact staff about various needs.

“We are thrilled St. Louis CITY SC joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. Our values and goals are aligned with CITY in the belief sports stadiums should be accessible for everyone. Thanks to CITY’s dedication to accessibility and training their staff to recognize the Sunflower, soccer fans with non-visible disabilities will now have access to help, patience and understanding so they too can enjoy attending matches,” said Paul White, CEO, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower.

Sunflower is also used in airports across the world and in English Premier League stadiums.

Additionally, CITYPARK now offers a sensory room to provide a low-sensory environment for adults and children needing a safe and quiet space. The room includes sensory weight bags, ear plugs and other sensory tools.

CITY SC will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday for their third consecutive home match. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CITY SC is second in the Western Conference with 25 points, including an 8-4-1 record.