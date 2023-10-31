ST. LOUIS – CITYPARK will host a free watch party this Sunday for soccer fans to watch the second match in a best-of-three series between St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City.

It’s a similar concept to when Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center hosted watch parties during the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup run a few years back. Sit back and relax, enjoy some food and beverages, and keep a close eye on the game.

Fans can claim up to four free admission tickets for the watch party via SeatGeek.com. Doors will open at 3 p.m. Sunday, while kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Seating is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The watch party will offer alcoholic beverage specials for anyone of legal age, DJ entertainment leading up to the game, concessions for purchase and an “All for CITY” rally towel.

St. Louis dropped the first matchup in the best-of-three series, 4-1, to Kansas City on Sunday and needs two consecutive wins to keep its season alive.