ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and the Republic of Ireland will face off in St. Louis City SC’s new home later this month.

The two teams will clash at CITYPARK and continue their paths toward the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia. The contest will be the second match of a two-leg set on Tuesday, April 11 in St. Louis. The first match is on Saturday, April 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The match is significant as St. Louis CITY SC is also recognized for being a majority woman-owned team.

Two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion Becky Sauerbrunn is the U.S. Women’s National Team and a St. Louis native. Sauerbrunn attended Ladue High School, and her contributions to the sport were recently recognized by Ladue’s Becky Sauerbrunn Field being named in her honor.

“It’s an honor to be part of this historic event at CITYPARK with our friends at the U.S. Women’s National Team,” St. Louis CITY SC President and CEO, Carolyn Kindle said. “The momentum of soccer in our region right now is unparalleled, and the passion of our fans will create an incredible atmosphere on match day. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our beautiful home and again shine a light on the best of St. Louis by having these two teams compete in our stadium.”

Groups of 20 or more can order starting Tuesday, March 7. Presale tickets for both matches become available on Monday, February 27.

For a closer look what to expect for CITY SC’s inaugural season, which begins Saturday, click here.