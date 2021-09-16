Download St. Louis City SC’s new app for a chance to win a t-shirt and insider access

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Every fan who downloads the new St. Louis City SC app within 24 hours of its launch will be entered to win one of 100 special edition t-shirts. The new app also offers insider access to fans before the team’s first match, notifications, merchandise, and live streaming video of select Academy games.

Download the app for Apple devices here. The link to the app in the Google Play Store is here.

“We’re so excited the day is finally here, and fans are now able to download our app to join the club for every step of the journey leading up to our inaugural 2023 season,” writes St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Experience Officer Matt Sebek.

The team was set to start playing in 2022 but the pandemic pushed that back until spring 2023.

Construction of the new stadium in downtown St. Louis is expected to wrap up this year.

The final steel beam of the stadium’s superstructure was placed on August 12. Later this year the team is hoping to celebrate the first seats being anchored in the stadium.