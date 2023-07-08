ST. LOUIS – Now with the distinction of ESPN’s most fun MLS team, St. Louis CITY SC keeps drawing buzz around its historic inaugural season.

St. Louis CITY SC leads the Western Conference (35 points, 11-2-7 record) ahead of a Saturday evening road matchup with Toronto FC.

Dedicated fans are cheering on CITY SC at home and at local sports bars.

“I love their aggressiveness, creating chances off turnovers,” said CITY SC fan Matt Gould.

“They’ve exceeded our expectations but they’re a really well-built team. So now it’s just kind of known that they’re good. So we’re just enjoying every game,” said fan Zach Ebers.

Fans headed over to places like Maggie O’Brien’s and the Amsterdam Tavern to enjoy Saturday’s game. Even as the power went out unexpectedly at Amsterdam, the support for the team went on.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Quite honestly I’ve been a fan since game one,” said Gould. “Everyone was on their feet, everyone was standing, and we won. It was amazing, and it’s honestly the most excitement I’ve had watching sports in St. Louis.”

Longtime soccer fans FOX 2 spoke to said they are happy to finally have a local soccer team, and they’re excited to support them. St. Louis has packed sold-out crowds in nearly every game this season and rank eighth in the MLS in average attendance.

CITY SC opened its inaugural season with five consecutive wins and has a chance to break history in points among MLS expansion teams.