ST. LOUIS – We’ve made it to the final weekend of the regular season in St. Louis CITY SC’s first year. A two-day block party adds to the excitement as St. Louis gears up for its first MLS playoff run.

Fans said this season the team has turned St. Louis into a soccer city.

“It’s been amazing. We make it a ritual to have soccer Saturdays at home every week, where we get the game food and the game on. If we miss a Saturday, we watch it the next day,” said Lauren Champion.

Thousands of fans were out Friday night for the first night of the two-day block party at the stadium’s plaza. They were out to support the team ahead of the game and watch the lineup of live performances.

“The atmosphere here is electric, it’s incredible. Being a big city fan I’m signed up for all of their news letters and these girls are the biggest ava max fans so it really worked out,” said Jeffery Litzau.

Whether watching Saturday’s game at home or in person, fans are hoping for a big win. Although CITY SC has already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, a win on Saturday could give them the MLS record for most points for an expansion team in an inaugural season.

“I hope they clear up the number one spot. But I’m ready for the playoffs, and I hope they finish strong here,” said Litzau.

Watch Saturday’s game through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ or listen on 98.1 FM. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Playoffs will begin nearly one week later.