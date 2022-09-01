ST. LOUIS – Centene Stadium, the home of future MLS team St. Louis CITY SC, will host its first official match in mid-September.

St Louis CITY2, the reserve team of St. Louis CITY SC, will take on Sporting KC II at Centene Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The MLS NEXT Pro match will kick off at 6 p.m. The lower bowl of the stadium will only be open to St. Louis CITY SC season ticket members, giving fans an early preview of Centene Stadium.

“A CITY2 vs. Sporting KC II game will be a great introduction to our stadium in what will be a long list of events before next year,” said President and Chief Executive Office Carolyn Kindle. “This match will give our CITY2 players the opportunity to play in our world-class stadium and our current season ticket members a first look inside stadium as we build toward our historic 2023 inaugural season.”

Crews are still working to put the finishing touches on the stadium ahead of the inaugural St. Louis CITY SC season in 2023. The main concourse and in-stadium team store will be open with limited food and beverage concessions.

CITY2 stands atop the newly-launched MLS Next Pro league, which consists of reserve sides for MLS clubs, with 48 points this season behind a 15-4-2 record.