ST. LOUIS – The first seat has been installed inside St. Louis CITY SC’s Centene Stadium in Midtown.

The team made the announcement on Friday that the MLS expansion team began installing seats in the lower bowl section of the stadium. Installation of the upper bowl seats will begin in early May. The team estimates premium seating will be installed in mid-May.

When finished, Centene Stadium will have 22,500 seats. The seats will vary in color to add to the overall design of the stadium.

CITY SC said more construction milestones are coming including installing sod, completing the metal panel canopy, and finishing interior details. The stadium is still on track to be completed by late summer 2022.