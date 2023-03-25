SALT LAKE CITY – Five games, five wins for St. Louis CITY SC! The historic start continues with a 4-0 road victory over Real Salt Lake.

CITY SC rallied for four goals in the second half. Niko Gioacchini broke the scoresheet open in the 47th minute. Klauss added on a pair of goals and now has five in five games. Rasmus Alm capped the scoring in the 76th minute.

Roman Bürki stopped eight shots on goal and the defense anchored CITY SC to its second consecutive clean sheet.

CITY SC set the record for best start in MLS history last weekend with a 3-0 home victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Attendance has exceeded 22,000 fans for both home contests thus far.

St. Louis returns home for its third home match next Saturday, April 1 against Minnesota United FC. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.