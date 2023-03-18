ST. LOUIS – A victory Saturday would help St. Louis CITY SC attain something that has never been done in MLS history.

CITY SC will host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday for the second home game in franchise history. St. Louis has won its first three matches, including its inaugural-season home opener two weeks ago.

If CITY SC wins its upcoming match, they will become the first MLS expansion team to start 4-0 in their inaugural season.

Following last weekend’s 2-1 victory in Portland, CITY SC became just the second team to rattle off three consecutive wins in their expansion season. The Seattle Sounders also reached that feat in 2009.

In each of its previous three victories, St. Louis has rallied back from a one-goal deficit. Klauss and Jared Stroud both have scored a pair of goals. Eduard Löwen leads the team with three assists. Goaltender Roman Bürki has stood tall in all three games.

Some models are still projecting that CITY SC might finish closer to the bottom than the top of the MLS standings. The doubt doesn’t seem to bother players and coaches.

“For me, I don’t know where I read it or heard it, but [some] people doubted we would win four games,” said CITY SC head coach Bradley Carnell after the home opener win on March 4. “We’re halfway there.”

“We are here to go all in,” said Bürki ahead of the new season. “We are trying to do our best. My goal, I can always speak for me, but I think I speak for a lot of guys, is to make playoffs.”

The match could be one of CITY SC’s coldest in the entire 2023 season, with temperatures expected to dip into the 20s by gametime.

If you can’t attend Saturday’s match, you can watch CITY SC through MLS Season Pass via Apple TV or listen to the radio broadcast on 98.1 FM in the St. Louis area.