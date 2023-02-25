AUSTIN, Texas – The time has come: Saturday marks the official debut for St. Louis CITY SC!

St. Louis CITY SC is just moments away from kicking off its inaugural season against Austin FC. CLICK HERE for game updates.

The pregame atmosphere in Austin was wild. Some St. Louis soccer fans even made the trip to Texas to witness history before the home opener next weekend.

Check out the excitement in the story above. Watch Saturday’s CITY SC game free on Apple TV. No subscription is needed, just an account. CLICK HERE for details.